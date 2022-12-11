Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

