Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 19,759 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $213.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

