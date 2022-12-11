Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 35,592 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 11.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Prologis worth $187,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 183.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.