Adelante Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

BNL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

