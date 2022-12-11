Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,522 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $240,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Adobe by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

