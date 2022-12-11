Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 52,244 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 81.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 824,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,483,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -220.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

