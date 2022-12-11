Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

