Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,325,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,634,000 after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

TXN stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $196.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.