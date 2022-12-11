Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 87,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $6,430,209.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,887,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,821,232.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

