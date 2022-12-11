Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 145.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $940,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

