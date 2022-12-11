Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $203.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

