Advisory Research Inc. Sells 14,224 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Evolent Health worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 602.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $206,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 199.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

