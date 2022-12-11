Advisory Research Inc. Sells 528,526 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 528,526 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

