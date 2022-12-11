Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 238.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 221,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 908,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,898,284. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

