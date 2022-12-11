Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Boosted by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $6,579,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

