AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
