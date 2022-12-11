AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

