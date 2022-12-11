Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $126,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

ABNB stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

