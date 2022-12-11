Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.20.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

