Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.20.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.