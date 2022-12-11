Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

In related news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $881,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

