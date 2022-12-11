Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

ETR AIXA opened at €30.66 ($32.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.00) and a 12-month high of €32.01 ($33.69). The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

