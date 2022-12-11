Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2,150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,088 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

