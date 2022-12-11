Algebris UK Ltd Acquires 12,276 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

