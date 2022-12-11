Algebris UK Ltd Makes New $20.77 Million Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 492,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,773,000. Webster Financial accounts for about 7.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.21 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

