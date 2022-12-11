Algebris UK Ltd Sells 19,246 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BGC Partners worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.57. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

