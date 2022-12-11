Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $91.50 million and $2.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

