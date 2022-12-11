Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0949 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $94.89 million and $5.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

