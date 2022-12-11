Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 343.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

