Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

