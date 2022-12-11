Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 53,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

