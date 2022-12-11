American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$5.94–$5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.10 million-$608.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.46 million. American Public Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

APEI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

