Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,868 shares of company stock worth $904,302. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,773,000 after purchasing an additional 477,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,515 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

