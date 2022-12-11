Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $5.50

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
