Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price at C$54.25

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

