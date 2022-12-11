Analyzing Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) & Its Competitors

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Healthcare Triangle to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle’s rivals have a beta of -5.33, suggesting that their average share price is 633% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle Competitors 221 1677 2888 59 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Healthcare Triangle currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,149.22%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million -$5.95 million -0.62 Healthcare Triangle Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.27 million 12.17

Healthcare Triangle’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81% Healthcare Triangle Competitors -247.79% -216.91% -11.60%

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

