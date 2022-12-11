Analyzing (PRMW) and The Competition

(NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) is one of 7,481 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $9.59 billion $1.01 billion 65.34

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4427 23970 30081 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 55.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.