Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $19.29 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $206.50 million and $19.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00240553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02170106 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $23,167,031.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.