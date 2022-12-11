Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 707,783 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 4.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.50% of Antero Resources worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,134,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

