Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.04 million and $1.15 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024564 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005129 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

