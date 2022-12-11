Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.4% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $79,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CUK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.17) to GBX 1,219 ($14.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.