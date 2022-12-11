Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.4% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $79,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE CUK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.17) to GBX 1,219 ($14.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
