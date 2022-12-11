Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 4.29% of DHC Acquisition worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

