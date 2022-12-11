Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 9.58% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,212,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

