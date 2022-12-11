Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.45% of KL Acquisition worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 95.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 749,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 458,124 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 114,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,603,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $10.07 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

KL Acquisition Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

