Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,969 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 0.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.28% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $33,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSXMA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

