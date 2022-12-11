Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRAY opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.16.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

