Aristeia Capital LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 3.51% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $9,007,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $7,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $4,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,676,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIII opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. III

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

