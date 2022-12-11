Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,500 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 615,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $5,276,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

