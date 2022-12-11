Arweave 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.36 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $8.81 or 0.00051413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $294.20 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,135.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00626120 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00259307 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
