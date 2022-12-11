Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FDIS opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $90.92.

