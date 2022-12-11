Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,319.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

