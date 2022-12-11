Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $161.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

